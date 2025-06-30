Appeal for help to find missing man last seen in Up Holland
Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a missing man and are appealing for help to find him.
Raymond Shaw, 47, was last seen on Dearden Way, Up Holland, between 9.30pm and 10pm on Sunday.
He has links to Ormskirk and Skelmersdale.
Raymond is 5ft 6in tall with short, black hair, and a tattoo on his arm.
He was last seen wearing a navy blue top, navy blue trousers and black slip-on trainers.
For immediate sightings of Raymond, call police on 999.
Anyone with information about where he might be or previous sightings is asked to call 101, quoting log 350 of June 30.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.