Appeal for help to find missing man last seen in Up Holland

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 30th Jun 2025, 15:31 BST
Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a missing man and are appealing for help to find him.

Raymond Shaw, 47, was last seen on Dearden Way, Up Holland, between 9.30pm and 10pm on Sunday.

He has links to Ormskirk and Skelmersdale.

Raymond is 5ft 6in tall with short, black hair, and a tattoo on his arm.

Raymond Shaw

He was last seen wearing a navy blue top, navy blue trousers and black slip-on trainers.

For immediate sightings of Raymond, call police on 999.

Anyone with information about where he might be or previous sightings is asked to call 101, quoting log 350 of June 30.

