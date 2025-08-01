Police are appealing for information after a pensioner died in a crash near Wigan.

At around 9.15am on Friday August 1, emergency services received a report that a blue Ford Fiesta had come off the road on Higher Road, Crank and into a nearby field.

Sadly the driver, a 74-year-old woman died at the scene.

Sgt Andy Kinsey, from Merseyside Police Roads Policing, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has passed away and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

“It is initially believed that she suffered a medical episode, and that no other vehicle was involved in the incident.

“However, we are carrying out inquiries to ensure this is the case, and we are investigating the circumstances of this collision.

“With this, I would appeal to people who were in the area this morning who may have witnessed this, or has dash camera, CCTV or doorbell footage of the incident to please contact us.

“It may be that your evidence however small, may help us to piece together how this happened.”

If you have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage or information about this incident,contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’. You can also report information via the website: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or call with reference 25000632678.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.