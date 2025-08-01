Tributes have poured in for a popular and long-serving Wigan councillor who has suddenly died.

George Davies passed away yesterday (Thursday, July 31) at the age of 76.

He was first elected to Wigan Council as a Liberal Democrat in 1987 and rose to become the group’s leader before losing his Aspull-Standish seat in 1995.

But at the next elections he was back, and this time representing the Labour Party.

He was appointed Honorary Alderman in 2009, before returning to serve as a councillor for Wigan Central ward since 2010.

Coun Davies, who lived in Standish, was married to Tina and had a son Paul, spent most of his working life as a porter at Wigan Infirmary.

Flags across the borough have been lowered as a mark of respect.

In a joint statement last night, councillors Lawrence Hunt and Michael McLoughlin said: “It is with deep regret and shock that we are informing you of the sudden death of Councillor George Davies, who passed away earlier today.

“We send our love and prayers to his wife Tina and son Paul ,and all family and friends at this sad time.”

Leader of Wigan Council David Molyneux said: “George was one of life’s nice guys; a genuine guy who certainly worked hard for his constituents.

"If anyone had an issue worth raising, George would be there fighting the corner with passion. He was a strong and hard-working member of the Labour group and was very passionate about the hospital and promoting the people who worked there, not least through being a governor on the hospital board.

"You will struggle to find anyone with a bad word for him. He will be sorely missed.”

Former Conservative councillor and Mayor of Wigan Michael Winstanley said: “I served alongside George for a number of years and he was a tremendous man who really cared about the community.

"He was well respected across all political parties and he did a lot of charity work which often gets overlooked, especially for the Mayor’s charity.”

Aspull Whelley and New Springs Labour councillors Chris Ready, Ron Conway and Laura Flynn said: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our dear friend and colleague, Coun George Davies.

“All three of us have had the privilege of working closely with George over the years, and we’ve shared not only council work but also plenty of laughs along the way. He was Mr Likeable through and though.

“His warmth, humour, and dedication to public service will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him, especially Tina and Paul.”

Independent councillor James Fish added: "Throughout his long and dedicated service, Coun Davies served the residents of Wigan Central with commitment and integrity, demonstrating his unwavering dedication to the community.

“While politics can often divide us, moments like these remind us of the importance of coming together to honour those who have dedicated their lives to public service. Coun Davies legacy will be remembered with gratitude.

“His passing is a loss to our community, and my thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time."

Coun Davies had produced several local history booklets in recent years.