Appeal to find missing Wigan borough man
Police have issued an appeal to help find a missing man from Wigan borough.
Elliott was last seen in Leigh at around 3.45pm on Tuesday June 24.
The 28-year-old is described as being 5ft 7ins tall with dark brown hair and stubble.
He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a tiger on, white t-shirt, camo jeans, black trainers and carrying a black Nike backpack.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about him and want to make sure he is safe and well.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police on 0161 8561765 quoting MSP/06LL/0001215/25