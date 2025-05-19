Police have issued an appeal to help find a missing man from Wigan last seen almost three weeks ago.

The man known only as Aidan, who lives in Wigan, was last seen in Padgate in Warrington on Thursday May 1.

The 25-year-old is believed to be wearing a floral shirt.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about him and want to make sure he is safe and well.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police on 0161 8567094 quoting MSP/06LL/0000828/25.