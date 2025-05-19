Appeal to find missing Wigan man

By Sian Jones
Published 19th May 2025, 07:57 BST
Police have issued an appeal to help find a missing man from Wigan last seen almost three weeks ago.

The man known only as Aidan, who lives in Wigan, was last seen in Padgate in Warrington on Thursday May 1.

The 25-year-old is believed to be wearing a floral shirt.

Aidan
Aidan

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about him and want to make sure he is safe and well.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police on 0161 8567094 quoting MSP/06LL/0000828/25.

