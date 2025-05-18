Worried parents are scrambling to make alternative childcare arrangements after an exodus of staff from a Wigan nursery.

They were sent messages announcing that employees were intending to leave their jobs at Little Acorns Hindley Green and realised that as many as nine had handed in their notice.

Wigan Today has been told the workers decided to leave after a vacancy was filled by four unqualified employees who would need to be supervised, impacting the work of other staff.

The new workers allegedly speak very little English, leaving parents concerned about their children’s safety.

Lucy Isabella, whose four-year-old son attends the nursery, said: “We asked how they are going to safeguard and handle allergies if there is a communication barrier. I have an extreme allergy and if they gave my child the allergen and handed him to me, I would go into anaphylactic shock

“I asked the area manager if they could ring 999 if I dropped at the door and they said no.”

Staff will leave at the end of May, Wigan Today has been told, with as many as 40 parents and children following in their footsteps.

Miss Isabella says the nursery has a good reputation and parents pay £74 a day, not including nappies or meals, which she believes is the most expensive in the area. Her son “adores” his key worker and looks forward to seeing her every day, she said.

But parents are concerned what will happen once the employees leave the nursery.

Miss Isabella said: “My little boy doesn’t have anywhere to go until September, when he goes to school, because nowhere can fit him in. Everywhere is full, there’s nowhere to go.

"The staff don’t have jobs to go to, they just walked out to show the risk. They have mortgages and families, but they have walked out.

"The only thing we are concerned about is safeguarding our children. If my allergy can’t be managed and my children’s allergy can’t be managed, that’s a real concern. There are children who need regular medication and if the staff can’t read it and understand and their communication is limited, it’s going to cause a big risk event.”

Parents reported their concerns to Ofsted – which rated the nursery as “good” in April 2023 – and inspectors visited last Friday.

However, Miss Isabella said concerns related to the nursery following the departure of staff, rather than its current operation.

A post on the Facebook page for Little Acorns, Hindley Green said: “We would like to keep you informed and let you know that Ofsted visited our setting today in response to complaints that were made. As part of their investigation, they conducted a thorough review of all staff records, qualifications and DBS checks. They also examined our safer recruitment practices.

"We are pleased to report that Ofsted found no safeguarding concerns and were satisfied with our practices and procedures. We are happy to share the official letter from Ofsted when this is released.”

Wigan Today has made several attempts to contact Little Acorns but did not receive a response.

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of the concerns at a private nursery and we are taking the necessary action and consulting with the relevant bodies, including Ofsted, regarding these matters.”