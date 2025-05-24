Appeal to find missing Wigan man

By Sian Jones
Published 24th May 2025, 23:36 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have issued an appeal to help find a missing man from Wigan.

Scott was last seen at St David’s Church and Manor Grove at around 9am on Saturday May 24.

The 39-year-old is described as being 6ft tall with a bald head.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Wigan Old Courts Musicians' Bootcamp returns
ScottScott
Scott

He was last seen wearing a black cap, multicoloured top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about him and want to make sure he is safe and well.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police on 0161 857165 or 101.

Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice