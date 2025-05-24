Appeal to find missing Wigan man
Police have issued an appeal to help find a missing man from Wigan.
Scott was last seen at St David’s Church and Manor Grove at around 9am on Saturday May 24.
The 39-year-old is described as being 6ft tall with a bald head.
He was last seen wearing a black cap, multicoloured top and grey tracksuit bottoms.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about him and want to make sure he is safe and well.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police on 0161 857165 or 101.