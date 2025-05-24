Following the success of last year’s programme, Wigan’s Old Courts proudly hosted the return of its Musicians’ Bootcamp.

Held at the Bailiff Bar at the Crawford Street venue, the free three-part series welcomed musicians of all backgrounds and experience levels, offering practical insights and tools to help them take their music careers to the next level.

Taking place across three consecutive Tuesdays, the Bootcamp provided an engaging and supportive environment for solo acts, bands and producers looking to refine their skills, expand their networks, and access expert advice from established industry professionals.

The first session, “Playing Live: Gigs, Fees & Performance,” was led by Jonny Davenport, artistic director of The Old Courts, alongside DJ and broadcaster Dave Sweetmore.

The Musicians' Bootcamp

Attendees were guided through the essentials of booking gigs, negotiating fees, building strong relationships with venues, and delivering high-impact performances, with an emphasis on working smartly within budgetary constraints.

The second, “Music PR – Getting Your Music Heard,” welcomed Jamie Otsa, director of Liverpool agency Wall of Sound PR.

He shared insider strategies on how independent artists can promote their music without major budgets, secure meaningful media coverage, and avoid common PR pitfalls.

Drawing on years of experience, he offered a valuable perspective rooted in both artist and industry insight.

Jamie Otsa at the Musicians' Bootcamp

The final session, “Copy & Images That Get You Noticed,” saw Mr Davenport joined by photographer Joshua Lines.

It helped musicians develop compelling bios, understand the importance of artist branding and gain access to high-quality promotional images for use in press kits and online platforms.

Participant feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with one already putting their new-found skills to use by securing a role managing social media for a local band.

This real-world impact reflects the wider mission of The Old Courts to empower artists through collaboration and opportunity. Mr Davenport said: “First time round, the Musicians’ Bootcamps were a huge success and provided multiple artists with invaluable support and knowledge to crack on with their careers.

"We decided then we had to do it again.

"We feel that the second wave of bootcamp sessions have been even stronger and more impactful than last time and we’ve welcomed a greater number of artists, more diverse people, more diversity in terms of genre and it feels like we’re building something important.

"There’s so much more than putting on gigs to support the development of musicians, so we’re totally committed to work like this.”

The Musicians Bootcamp was made possible with support from Greater Manchester Combined Authority and Arts Council England.

To find out more about opportunities at The Old Courts, head to theoldcourts.com