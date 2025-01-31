Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services rushed to an empty Wigan borough pub when a blaze broke out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fire started at the Hilton Arms, on Leigh Road, Leigh, shortly before 8.40pm on Thursday and smoke could be seen billowing from the building.

Crews on several fire engines from stations in Leigh, Atherton and Hindley attended, as well as police officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fire service spokesperson said: “At just before 8.40pm on Thursday, three fire engines from Atherton, Hindley and Leigh fire stations attended a fire involving a derelict commercial premises on Leigh Road, Leigh.

The former Hilton Park pub in Leigh

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

“Crews were in attendance for around one hour and 50 minutes.”

It is understood the pub had been closed in recent months.

It was formerly called Our House, before being converted to the Hilton Arms, which was the name of Leigh Centurions’ stadium before Leigh Sports Village was built.