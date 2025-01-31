Blaze breaks out at vacant Wigan borough pub
A fire started at the Hilton Arms, on Leigh Road, Leigh, shortly before 8.40pm on Thursday and smoke could be seen billowing from the building.
Crews on several fire engines from stations in Leigh, Atherton and Hindley attended, as well as police officers.
A fire service spokesperson said: “At just before 8.40pm on Thursday, three fire engines from Atherton, Hindley and Leigh fire stations attended a fire involving a derelict commercial premises on Leigh Road, Leigh.
"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
“Crews were in attendance for around one hour and 50 minutes.”
It is understood the pub had been closed in recent months.
It was formerly called Our House, before being converted to the Hilton Arms, which was the name of Leigh Centurions’ stadium before Leigh Sports Village was built.