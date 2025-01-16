Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andy Burnham says problem flooding in Platt Bridge ‘must be resolved’ after the area was devastated on New Year’s Day.

The Wigan suburb was left submerged as heavy rain saw rivers and streams burst their banks on January 1.

Homes were evacuated and rescuers were seen pushing boats full of people to safety.

Last week, Flooding Minister Emma Hardy was in town visiting victims who were left swamped by the overflowing waters.

Firefighters were present at Templeton Road most of Wednesday

She announced that Wigan and Leigh will get a slice of a £2.4bn government fund for flood defences in the north west.

Despite this, the Greater Manchester mayor has promised to press on for more support.

“Well it’s going to be my job to hold people’s feet to the fire and make sure that Platt Bridge gets a solution,” Mr Burnham told BBC Radio Manchester on Thursday (January 16).

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has promised to press for more support to tackle flooding in Platt Bridge

“I live just two or three miles away from the area and know it well.

“It has happened repeatedly now and people in Platt Bridge can’t be fearful every time a storm comes rolling in. It has to be resolved.

“I’m going to convene a meeting specifically on Platt Bridge with Wigan Council, United Utilities and the Environment Agency and I will report back on the outcome of that meeting.”

Many of the people ousted by flooding are now residing in temporary accommodation or hotels. Some residents and businesses have no insurance because the area suffered similar flooding in 2015.

When quizzed by radio presenter Mike Sweeney on how he can deliver this support for Platt Bridge, Mr Burnham added: “It has been dangerous in the past, with the effect on people driving in cars and people getting submerged. We will have that meeting and we will come back.

“I remember when the Home Counties (counties in England that surround London) flooded in 2014/15. Mr Cameron was there in his big green wellies and his Barber jacket saying ‘money will be no object’ to pay for the flood defences.

“Have we ever had a statement made like that about our communities? I don’t think so. I think people in Platt Bridge will feel that they get neglected because they’re not on the radar in the same way.

“But I’m telling the people of Platt Bridge that they are (on the radar) and we will focus on this situation because it’s happened repeatedly.”

Mr Burnham explained he’s been a resident in the area for around 20 years and believes this hasn’t been a longstanding problem.

He suspects there has been a collapse somewhere that is causing the flooding.

The GM mayor vowed to have the matter investigated so a solution can be delivered for the people of Platt Bridge.