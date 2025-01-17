Bus driver who crashed at busy Wigan borough junction has died
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The double-decker hit a tree and roadside barrier at the junction of Atherleigh Way and Twist Lane, in Leigh, at around 4pm on Thursday.
Police say their inquiries suggest the driver – a 62-year-old man – had a medical episode at the wheel.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but it has now been confirmed that he later died.
The bus was out of service and was not carrying passengers. No-one else was injured in the crash.
Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s serious collision investigation unit have been looking into what happened.
They are now appealing for further details and want to hear from anyone with dash-cam, doorbell or CCTV footage of the moments leading up to the incident.
Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101 or 0161 856 4741, quoting incident 2166 of January 16.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.