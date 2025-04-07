Car crashes into front of Wigan library

By Sian Jones
Published 7th Apr 2025, 15:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Emergency services descended on Wigan Central Library this afternoon (April 7) after a car crashed into its front door.

Greater Manchester Police were called to the incident, involving one vehicle, on Hewlett Street in Wigan town centre at 1.15pm.

No injuries have been reported.

Read More
Wigan glass factory could shut as Japanese owner announces review
The crashed into the doors of the Hewlett Street entranceThe crashed into the doors of the Hewlett Street entrance
The crashed into the doors of the Hewlett Street entrance

Readers said that there were a number of police officers in the area conducting inquiries into the cause of the crash

Wigan Council says the library is still operational but those visiting should use the entrance located on Believe Square.

Related topics:WiganGreater Manchester PoliceWigan Council
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice