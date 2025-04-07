Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services descended on Wigan Central Library this afternoon (April 7) after a car crashed into its front door.

Greater Manchester Police were called to the incident, involving one vehicle, on Hewlett Street in Wigan town centre at 1.15pm.

No injuries have been reported.

The crashed into the doors of the Hewlett Street entrance

Readers said that there were a number of police officers in the area conducting inquiries into the cause of the crash

Wigan Council says the library is still operational but those visiting should use the entrance located on Believe Square.