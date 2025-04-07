Car crashes into front of Wigan library
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services descended on Wigan Central Library this afternoon (April 7) after a car crashed into its front door.
Greater Manchester Police were called to the incident, involving one vehicle, on Hewlett Street in Wigan town centre at 1.15pm.
No injuries have been reported.
Readers said that there were a number of police officers in the area conducting inquiries into the cause of the crash
Wigan Council says the library is still operational but those visiting should use the entrance located on Believe Square.