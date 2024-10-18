Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police say they are increasingly concerned for the welfare of a Wigan man who disappeared this morning (Thursday October 17).

Scott was last seen at 9.30am on St Elizabeth’s Road in Aspull.

He is described as 6ft tall and bald. When last seen he was wearing tracksuit bottoms and a black hooded puffer jacket while leaving the area in a black Nissan Juke.

A social media post by Wigan and Leigh Police (GMP) read: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned and want to know that he is safe and well.”

Anyone knowing of Scott’s whereabouts are asked to ring police on 101 quoting reference number 836 of 17/10/24.