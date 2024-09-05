Crash blocks Wigan bridge days after three-week closure
Two cars collided on Red Rock Lane, Haigh, early on Thursday morning.
No-one was seriously hurt, but one man was taken to hospital for treatment.
The bridge on Red Rock Lane was closed by police while the vehicles were moved, causing delays for motorists in the surrounding area, and there were reports of local buses being diverted.
The road has since reopened to traffic.
Red Rock Lane was closed for three weeks while engineers installed new traffic signals and only reopened on Friday.
Many drivers faced frustrating diversions, some as long as eight miles, while the road was shut.
It was reported that some exasperated vehicle users ignored the road blocks under cover of darkness and passed over the bridge, with at least one causing damage to the structure, prompting fears that repairs could prolong its closure.
