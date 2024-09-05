Olympic hero Keely Hodgkinson gets good reception in home town as phone box is painted gold

Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson has more gold to add to her collection thanks to the efforts of her home town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Atherton athlete’s achievement has been recognised with a gold telephone box on Bolton Road, outside Atherton Town Hall.

And a special plaque and painted pillar mark her success at Fred Longworth High School in Tyldesley, which she attended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new additions come just weeks after she was crowned the winner of the 800m at the Paris Olympics.

Tracy Kendall, customer services assistant at Atherton Library, with the phone box painted gold in honour of Keely Hodgkinson's Olympic success

The phone box has been painted gold and a large poster with images of Leigh Harrier Keely placed inside.

Atherton north councillor Stuart Gerrard said: “We approached Royal Mail to see if we could have a post box painted gold, like they did in 2012, but that was denied because it was just a 2012 thing.

"The Atherton Community Trust adopted a phone box just outside the town hall a few years ago and we weren’t sure what to do with it. When Keely won gold, we thought we could paint it gold, which we have done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A telephone box in Atherton has been painted gold in celebration of Olympic gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson

"We got all the businesses and community involved. The paint has been supplied by Palatine Paints and we had two great volunteers painting it – Brian Seddon and Keith Paxford. The board inside was designed by Imagine Design and Print and it was all paid for by Kieron McLoughlin from The Cabinet. It’s been a great thing.

"All the glass was replaced in the box by AC Glazing free of charge and it looks fantastic.”

Coun Gerrard said the community was keen to honour their hometown hero after her Olympic success.

There are now just a few finishing touches to be added to the gold phone box and Wigan Council will be placing two planters next to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson on the podium during the women's 800m medal ceremony at the Olympic Games Paris 2024

While it is not known if Keely has seen the phone box in person, Coun Gerrard believes she may have seen photographs.

"Her mum has probably sent her pictures – I know her mum has seen it,” he said. “I think she will be happy with it.”

Meanwhile, a gold plaque has been erected at the main entrance to Fred Longworth High School, which Keely attended, and a pillar has been painted gold with the Olympic rings.

A post on the school’s Facebook page said: “Following the Olympic success of our former student Keely Hodgkinson, our main entrance to school has a new golden feature for the new school year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new gold plaque outside Fred Longworth High School in honour of Keely Hodgkinson

"One of our pillars has been painted gold to celebrate Keely winning the gold medal in the women’s 800m at the Paris Olympics this summer. The addition of the Olympic rings around the pillar and a plaque of commemoration creates a lasting legacy of Keely’s amazing achievement.

"She serves as an inspiration to all of our school community.”

There is already a large mural of Keely on nearby Church Street, painted after she won silver in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and 2022 world championships in Eugene and gold in the European championships in Munich in 2022.