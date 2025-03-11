The police chief leading the search for Wigan Athletic fan Darren Orme says he remains hopeful of finding the 54-year-old.

The update, as officers continued searches through an ever widening area, came as loved ones issued a statement imploring him to come home or get in touch.

Darren was last seen shortly before 9pm on Wednesday March 5 at the junction of Woodhouse Lane, Scot Lane and Beech Hill Lane.

A large GMP response is under way including specialist search advisors, an underwater search team, police dogs and officers from Wigan Police Station.

Det Insp Lee Shaw said: “Specialist officers from across the force are continuing to search for Darren.

"We have searched extensive areas including the Leeds and Liverpool Canal and the River Douglas around the area Darren was last seen.

"We remain hopeful of finding Darren and want to retrace his last known movements.

“The number of people who have shared our appeals and are out looking for Darren shows how loved he is by the local community, and I would like to urge the public in continuing to share our appeals and information which may assist us.

“We would like to thank the local community for all their help so far.

"We know Darren is known to many in the area, and we appreciate all the help from people who have joined the search over the past few days.

“If you have any information on Darren’s whereabouts, or you have any footage which may show Darren since he was reported missing, please call us on 101 quoting log 2423 of 06/03/2025.”

Darren’s family - Steve, Ali, Ellie and Nathan – tonight (March 11) issued the following statement: "Darren, you're not in any trouble. We just want you home. We need you to know that we love you and we're here for you.

“Even though it may feel you have the world on your shoulders and you're under a lot of stress, you're not alone and the people of Wigan are right behind you.

“We will do anything we can to take this weight from you. We just want you safe, please come home to us.

“If anyone knows anything at all about his whereabouts, we implore you to contact the Police immediately and help return Darren to us."

Darren around 6ft 3ins tall, of slim build with short red/ginger hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, blue trainers, a navy-blue Wigan Athletic jumper and a three-quarter-length blue Wigan Athletic jacket.

Many fellow fans and other members of the public have been helping in the searches over recent days.

And earlier today, new banners appealing for information, were issued, one of which was promoted by Wigan Athletic players and back room staff.