An appeal for help in tracing a Wigan man has been made by police as concerns grow for his safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John was last seen in the Standish Lower Ground area at around 6pm yesterday (Wednesday September 24).

He is described as a white man, 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with a bald head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When last seen he was wearing a grey cap, black bomber jacket, navy blue jumper, dark jeans and black shoes.

John has not been seen since 6pm yesterday (Wednesday September 24)

A Wigan Police spokesperson said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about him and want to make sure he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 0161 856 7102 quoting log 3635 of 24/9/25.