Fears grow for missing young Wigan woman

By Charles Graham
Published 27th May 2025, 09:23 BST

Increasingly concerned police have issued a public appeal for help in tracing a missing Wigan woman.

Courtney, 26, has not been seen since 3.30pm on Sunday May 25 on King Street in Hindley.

She is known to struggle in communicating with strangers if she is spoken to.

Courtney is white, about 5ft 6ins tall, with brown hair which is blond at the ends.

Courtney has not been seen since Sunday afternoon and police are increasingly concerned for her welfare

When last seen she was wearing a cream, sleeveless coat and black and purple shoes. She was carrying a yellow rucksack with a bee design on it.

A spokesperson for Wigan police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about her and want to make sure she is found safe and well.”

Anyone with information as to Courtney’s whereabouts is asked to ring the police on 0161 856 7165 quoting log MSP/06LL/0001001/25.

