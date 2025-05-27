Increasingly concerned police have issued a public appeal for help in tracing a missing Wigan woman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Courtney, 26, has not been seen since 3.30pm on Sunday May 25 on King Street in Hindley.

She is known to struggle in communicating with strangers if she is spoken to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courtney is white, about 5ft 6ins tall, with brown hair which is blond at the ends.

Courtney has not been seen since Sunday afternoon and police are increasingly concerned for her welfare

When last seen she was wearing a cream, sleeveless coat and black and purple shoes. She was carrying a yellow rucksack with a bee design on it.

A spokesperson for Wigan police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about her and want to make sure she is found safe and well.”

Anyone with information as to Courtney’s whereabouts is asked to ring the police on 0161 856 7165 quoting log MSP/06LL/0001001/25.