Fears grow for missing young Wigan woman
Courtney, 26, has not been seen since 3.30pm on Sunday May 25 on King Street in Hindley.
She is known to struggle in communicating with strangers if she is spoken to.
Courtney is white, about 5ft 6ins tall, with brown hair which is blond at the ends.
When last seen she was wearing a cream, sleeveless coat and black and purple shoes. She was carrying a yellow rucksack with a bee design on it.
A spokesperson for Wigan police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about her and want to make sure she is found safe and well.”
Anyone with information as to Courtney’s whereabouts is asked to ring the police on 0161 856 7165 quoting log MSP/06LL/0001001/25.