Police have issued an appeal for help to find a missing teenager last seen in Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle was last seen at around 12pm on Thursday May 29.

The 14-year-old is described as being around 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, dark brown hair with a fringe.

Kyle Cain

He was last seen wearing a blue Montirex tracksuit, Montirex navy cap and black Nike 110’s with an orange stripe. He is known to frequent the St Helens and Haydock areas.

Anyone with information on Kyle’s whereabouts should call police on 999.

You can also pass on any sightings via the online form or any other information to @MerPolCC or 101.