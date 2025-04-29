Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four people were taken to hospital after a crash caused a stretch of motorway to be closed for several hours.

Officers were called to a two-vehicle collision involving Toyota Yaris and a BMW on the M6 northbound between junction 22 (Winwick Interchange) and junction 23 (Haydock) at around 9.10pm on Monday April 28.

The driver of the Toyota, a woman in her 50s, and the driver of the BMW, a man in his 30s, were both taken to hospital with suspected multiple fractures.

The front seat passenger of the BMW, a man in his 40s, suffered a hand injury and the rear seat passenger in the BMW, a man in his 30s, suffered a facial injury.

Police are appealing for information on the crash

At this stage none of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.

All four remain in hospital.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

The motorway has since reopened.

Det Sgt Kurt Timpson, Lead Investigating Officer from Merseyside Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “At this stage we are seeking to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision.

“We believe there were a number of vehicles who may have witnessed the collision but left the scene without stopping or passing their details prior to police arrival. I would ask those drivers or passengers to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“I would also ask anyone who was driving on either carriageway of the M6 between J22 and 23 who thinks they captured something significant on their dashcam to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC, contact SCIU on 0151 777 5747, or email [email protected] quoting reference number 25000352179.