Police have issued an appeal for help to find a missing teenager who has links to Skelmersdale

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhianna Shove, also known as Ellie Johnson, was last seen in Asda on County Road, Walton on Monday June 16

The 17-year-old is described as a white female, 5ft 4in tall, of slim build and has long light brown hair

Rhianna Shove

She may have a dog with her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is known to frequent the areas of Walton, Anfield, Preston, Skelmersdale and Burnley.

Officers want to make sure she is safe and well.

Any sightings of Rhianna should be reported to Merseyside Police via 101.

You can also pass on any sightings of the teenager via the online form: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/add-something-reported-missing/