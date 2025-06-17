Growing concerns for missing teenager with links to Skelmersdale
Police have issued an appeal for help to find a missing teenager who has links to Skelmersdale
Rhianna Shove, also known as Ellie Johnson, was last seen in Asda on County Road, Walton on Monday June 16
The 17-year-old is described as a white female, 5ft 4in tall, of slim build and has long light brown hair
She may have a dog with her.
She is known to frequent the areas of Walton, Anfield, Preston, Skelmersdale and Burnley.
Officers want to make sure she is safe and well.