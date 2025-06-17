Growing concerns for missing teenager with links to Skelmersdale

By Sian Jones
Published 17th Jun 2025, 16:51 BST
Police have issued an appeal for help to find a missing teenager who has links to Skelmersdale

Rhianna Shove, also known as Ellie Johnson, was last seen in Asda on County Road, Walton on Monday June 16

The 17-year-old is described as a white female, 5ft 4in tall, of slim build and has long light brown hair

Rhianna Shoveplaceholder image
Rhianna Shove

She may have a dog with her.

She is known to frequent the areas of Walton, Anfield, Preston, Skelmersdale and Burnley.

Officers want to make sure she is safe and well.

Any sightings of Rhianna should be reported to Merseyside Police via 101.

You can also pass on any sightings of the teenager via the online form: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/add-something-reported-missing/

