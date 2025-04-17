Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A huge fire on Wigan farmland has caused a main road to be shut for almost 24 hours now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some 300 bales of hay plus a pile of tyres went up in flames in a field off Winstanley Road, Orrell, yesterday (April 16) lunchtime and fire crews from various different stations have been there ever since.

The road was shut between the junction with Pemberton Road and Winstanley College both because of hoses across the highway and also because the thick smoke would have made driving hazardous.

Yesterday’s strong winds helped to fan the flames.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service attend the blaze in a field off Winstanley Road, Orrell

A fire crew was still at the scene this morning (Thursday April 17) damping down.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At around 12.45pm on Wednesday April 16, four fire engines from Wigan, Hindley and Stockport responded to reports of a large amount of hay bales on fire on Winstanley Road in Billinge.

“The fire involved approximately 300 hay bales and eight tractor tyres on open land and was extinguished by firefighters. Crews remain on the scene to make the area safe.”

And in a recent social media post, Wigan and Leigh Police said: “Road closures are in place around the Winstanley Road area, due to a hay bale fire which occurred yesterday.

"The fire has now been put out and the scene is being managed - please check before you travel.”