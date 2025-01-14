Man chased by machete-wielding figure caught on Wigan CCTV

By Sian Jones
Published 14th Jan 2025, 12:30 BST
Alarming CCTV footage showing a man chasing and threatening another with a machete on a Wigan road has been published.

The incident took place on Darlington Street just before 10pm on Friday January 10.

The footage, which has been viewed almost 100,000 times on social media, shows a man running down the road being chased by another man dressed in all back with a cover over his face.

The man is seen threatening two men with the weapon
The man is seen threatening two men with the weapon

The confrontation becomes heated as the man, dressed in black, pins the other man to the wall seeming to threaten him with the weapon as a passer-by attempts to defuse the situation before he was also threatened.

Greater Manchester Police say initial inquiries suggest no suspect has been identified and no life-changing or life-threatening injuries have been reported.

Local councillors Maureen O’Bern and Tony Whyte have requested a meeting with police to discuss the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

