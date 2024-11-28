A man has been pulled from sub-zero canal waters during an early morning rescue by Wigan police and firefighters.

The emergency services had received a report expressing concern for the welfare of a man in his 50s, and he was found in the Leeds and Liverpool Canal close to Crooke Marina at 6am today (November 28).

Police were first on the scene and were able to throw him a line which got him up onto the bank just as a fire crew from Wigan station and an ambulance arrived. Firefighters put him on a long board and transferred him to the ambulance which then took him to hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for Green Watch at Wigan fire station said that the man was conscious and talking during the rescue.