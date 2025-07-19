Man's body found after 999 crews break into Wigan home

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Jul 2025, 17:09 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2025, 17:59 BST
The body of a man has been found at a Wigan home after the emergency services were called out in the early hours.

Firefighters were required to break down a door to let paramedics in before the grim discovery was made at an address on Scot Lane Aspull today.

Police confirmed that the body of a man in his 60s was found when the emergency services attended an address in Aspull at 3.30am today (Saturday July 19).

There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

A general view of Scot Lane in Aspull to which the emergency services were called early today (Saturday July 19)placeholder image
A general view of Scot Lane in Aspull to which the emergency services were called early today (Saturday July 19)

His next of kin have been made aware.

It is believed that the deceased may have suffered a medical episode.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At just before 3.30am today (Saturday July 19), fire crews were called to assist North West Ambulance Service with a concern for welfare on Scot Lane, Aspull.

“One fire engine from Hindley Community Fire Station quickly attended the incident.

“Crews were in attendance for approximately 30 minutes.

“The thoughts of everyone at GMFRS are with the family and friends of the man who sadly lost his life.”

