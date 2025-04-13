Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An investigation has been launched after the sad discovery of a man’s body in Wigan woodland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A large emergency services presence – including the fire service’s enhanced rescue unit – was seen at Plantation Gates on Wigan Lane today (April) as the tragic discovery was made in Haigh plantations.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a woodland area near Haigh County Park in Wigan at around 9.40am today where, sadly, the body of a man was found.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and our deepest condolences are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

"A file will be prepared for the Coroner in due course."