Man's body found in Wigan woodland
An investigation has been launched after the sad discovery of a man’s body in Wigan woodland.
A large emergency services presence – including the fire service’s enhanced rescue unit – was seen at Plantation Gates on Wigan Lane today (April) as the tragic discovery was made in Haigh plantations.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a woodland area near Haigh County Park in Wigan at around 9.40am today where, sadly, the body of a man was found.
"His death is not being treated as suspicious and our deepest condolences are with his family and friends at this difficult time.
"A file will be prepared for the Coroner in due course."