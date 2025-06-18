A grandad who died after a motorbike crash has been described as a “hero” and “rock” in an emotional tribute from his family.

Emergency services went to Victoria Road, in Walton-le-Dale, on Monday afternoon when a man lost control of his Honda motorcycle.

Police have now announced the rider – 69-year-old Bernard Payne, from Up Holland – died in hospital yesterday surrounded by his family.

They say he suffered a medical episode which led to his death and it was not a result of the collision.

In a moving statement, his family said: “In loving memory of Bernard Payne, aged 69. He was a devoted husband to his late wife, a dad of four, grandad of eight, father-in-law, brother, uncle and friend.

“With heavy hearts we say goodbye to Bernard, a deeply loved and greatly missed man who leaves behind a space no-one else can ever fill.

“A devoted husband to his late wife Susan, Bernard’s life was shaped by love, loyalty and family.

“A proud father and cherished grandfather, Bernard was the steady presence everyone could count on – always ready with a smile, a story or a helping hand.

“His passion for motorbikes was only matched by the love he had for his family.

“To his children, he was a rock. To his grandchildren, a hero. To his friends, a constant. And to all who knew him, a kind and generous soul.

“The world feels a lot quieter without him, but his spirit roars on in the laughter, memories and love he leaves behind.

“Forever in our hearts.”

Police and Bernard’s family thanked people who helped with first aid immediately after the incident.