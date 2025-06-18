A Wigan fibre glass factory is set to shut within days, with the loss of 250 jobs, it has been announced.

The closure of Electric Glass Fiber UK (EGFU), in Hindley Green, was described as a “bitter betrayal of workers and UK industry”, by trade union GMB.

The factory on Leigh Road is the largest in the country and makes fibre glass for wind turbine blades and to replace the steel in vehicles, trains and planes.

But its Japanese owner Nippon Electric Glass (NEG) announced in April that it was carrying out a strategic review of the business, which could see it sold or shut down.

Electric Glass Fiber UK, on Leigh Road, Hindley Green

It cited “a challenging competitive environment with high prices for raw materials, energy and logistics costs, leading to sluggish sales”.

On Wednesday, the firm announced it will close the site, with production due to stop later this month.

A statement said: “NEG has considered various options, including the possibility of selling EGFU, forming strategic partnerships or cessation of its business activities during the approximately two-and-a-half month strategic review period.

"In order to quickly rebuild our composites business, we have determined to cease EGFU’s operation and proceed with preparations for voluntary liquidation.”

Around 250 skilled jobs will be lost at the factory, which was bought by Nippon in 2016.

The closure follows the collapse of talks involving ministers, investors and Labour’s leadership, after months of efforts to save the site.

Nippon has been accused of repeatedly shifting the goalposts, despite serious interest from buyers and backing from the Government.

Gary Edwards, GMB regional organiser, said: “This is a deeply disappointing outcome for our members, their families and the wider Wigan community.

“Everyone involved worked tirelessly to try and secure the site’s future. But for every solution we found, the company presented another problem. It became hard not to question how serious they were about doing a deal.

“These were skilled jobs in a vital industry. GMB will stand by our members and continue to fight for real investment in UK manufacturing.”

Makerfield MP Josh Simons previously vowed to “leave no stone unturned” as he fought to keep the factory open.

In a letter to workers on Wednesday, he wrote: “I am bitterly disappointed and enormously frustrated by the outcome. Both the Government and potential buyers worked flat out with Teun [Bakker, managing director] to meet every condition Nippon imposed, even when those conditions changed, repeatedly, often with very little notice.

"The truth is that after years of under-investing in the plant and in you, Nippon is unwilling to do a deal to secure the future of this site and your jobs. I am angry and I will stand up for you in the coming days to secure whatever support I can for you and your families.”

Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “We are deeply disappointed at this news and we will be supporting the workforce in every way that we can.

"I have asked the council’s economic team to make contact with the company and support all those facing redundancy and their families.”

Mr Simons will hold an emergency community meeting with GMB at 7pm on Thursday at Hindley Sports and Social Club to discuss the closure.