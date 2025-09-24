Motorcyclist hospitalised following a 'serious' crash on Wigan road
Emergency services were called to the collision involving a car and a motorbike on Golborne Road in Wigan at around 6pm on Tuesday September 23.
Golborne Road was closed in both directions by police
The main road was cordoned off from Lord Street, with traffic officers on-site directing motorists away from the scene.
An air ambulance also landed nearby following the incident.
Following the crash, Ashton councillor Danny Fletcher said: “I’m aware of the serious road traffic incident on Golborne Road this evening and been sent footage of what happened. I’ve been in contact with some residents and our local policing team. I just want to send my thoughts and prayers to those involved”