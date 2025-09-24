Motorcyclist hospitalised following a 'serious' crash on Wigan road

By Sian Jones
Published 24th Sep 2025, 08:35 BST
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash on a road in Wigan.

Emergency services were called to the collision involving a car and a motorbike on Golborne Road in Wigan at around 6pm on Tuesday September 23.

Golborne Road was closed in both directions by police

placeholder image
Read More
Careless driver who caused serious injuries in Wigan crash is sentenced
Golborne Road was closed in both directionsplaceholder image
Golborne Road was closed in both directions

The main road was cordoned off from Lord Street, with traffic officers on-site directing motorists away from the scene.

An air ambulance also landed nearby following the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the crash, Ashton councillor Danny Fletcher said: “I’m aware of the serious road traffic incident on Golborne Road this evening and been sent footage of what happened. I’ve been in contact with some residents and our local policing team. I just want to send my thoughts and prayers to those involved”

Related topics:MotorcyclistWiganEmergency servicesLord StreetAshton
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice