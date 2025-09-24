A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash on a road in Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the collision involving a car and a motorbike on Golborne Road in Wigan at around 6pm on Tuesday September 23.

Golborne Road was closed in both directions by police

Golborne Road was closed in both directions

The main road was cordoned off from Lord Street, with traffic officers on-site directing motorists away from the scene.

An air ambulance also landed nearby following the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the crash, Ashton councillor Danny Fletcher said: “I’m aware of the serious road traffic incident on Golborne Road this evening and been sent footage of what happened. I’ve been in contact with some residents and our local policing team. I just want to send my thoughts and prayers to those involved”