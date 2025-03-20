A biker suffered injuries when his vehicle collided with a car on a busy Wigan road.

Morning rush hour traffic was brought to a standstill following the crash involving the Kawasaki sports bike and a Ford Fiesta close to the Britannia Hotel, Almond Brook Road, Standish, at 8.15am on Thursday March 20.

Police say the 25-year-old casualty’s injuries were neither life-threatening or life-changing but an ambulance attended the scene along with several patrol cars.

Almond Brook Road, Standish, where the collision between a motorbike and car took place

The main cause of congestion was a large amount of petrol and oil that spilled onto the carriageway.

A fire crew from Horwich attended in order to clear it away.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said that both the motorcyclist and car driver gave zero readings on breath tests, no-one was arrested and officers eventually closed the incident at 10.30am, saying it was a matter to be sorted out between the two parties’ insurers.

Before then traffic had been allowed to flow freely again.