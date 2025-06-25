Motorway cleared after vehicle overturned on the M6 in Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 25th Jun 2025, 09:20 BST

Early morning commuters experienced major delays after a vehicle overturned on the motorway in Wigan.

Lancashire Police were called to reports of a “minor injury” collision between a van and a car at around 6.40am on the M6 northbound between junction 27 at Standish and junction 28 at Leyland.

Traffic was held on the motorway while the blockage was cleared.

Queues have now eased and normal traffic conditions have resumed.

