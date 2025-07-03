A Wigan MP has confirmed there is an “ongoing live criminal investigation” surrounding a rubbish dump which remains alight after 40 hours.

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze involving a large amount of waste on Bolton House Road, Bickershaw, since 3.45pm on Tuesday.

A digger was taken to the site on Wednesday afternoon to try and break up the rubbish in a bid to put out the fire

But it was still burning on Thursday morning and crews continue working to bring it under control.

Wigan Council urged people living in Platt Bridge to join those in Bickershaw in keeping their doors and windows closed, as the wind blew smoke towards their homes.

Nearby Bickershaw Primary School remains closed for a second day, due to ongoing smoke and restricted water access.

The former scrapyard has been used as an “illegal” rubbish dump and people living nearby have been complaining about it for months.

Makerfield MP Josh Simons posted a video on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon after calling an emergency meeting.

He said: “I have been flagging it for months and I have been asking for timelines and I have not always got them. Here’s what’s going to happen next.

"First, I have asked Wigan Council and the Environment Agency for a specific timeline and a detailed plan about how and when they are going to remove the waste from the site. They have assured me that that’s possible. There is no legal barrier. All they need is to have a plan and make sure that they can find the money and I will be pushing for a timeline and updating you on a timeline as soon as I have it.

"Second, I have been assured by the Environment Agency and the police that there is an ongoing live criminal investigation. I have asked for what details of that investigation I can share with you to show the progress they have been making and as soon as I have that information, I will share it with you.

"Third, I have contacted United Utilities to ask them if they can bring over a couple of massive water tankers, possibly three, so that the water pressure problem that residents in Bickershaw have been experiencing can be resolved.”