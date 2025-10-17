Police say they are becoming “increasingly concerned” for a man who has been missing since Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Murphy, 57, was last seen at 5.30pm on Wednesday at Butts Bridge in Leigh.

He is described as a white male, around 5ft 6in tall, with short blonde/grey hair which is shaved at the back and sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has tattoos on both arms and a big butterfly tattoo on his right hand with the word “mum”.

Shaun has not been seen since Wednesday

When he was last seen, he was wearing a grey jumper, a thin black jacket with a hood, blue jeans and white trainers.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 2228 of October 15.