Police are appealing for help to find a 57-year-old man who was last seen in Leigh on Wednesday
Police say they are becoming “increasingly concerned” for a man who has been missing since Wednesday.
Shaun Murphy, 57, was last seen at 5.30pm on Wednesday at Butts Bridge in Leigh.
He is described as a white male, around 5ft 6in tall, with short blonde/grey hair which is shaved at the back and sides.
He has tattoos on both arms and a big butterfly tattoo on his right hand with the word “mum”.
When he was last seen, he was wearing a grey jumper, a thin black jacket with a hood, blue jeans and white trainers.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 2228 of October 15.