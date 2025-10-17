Police are appealing for help to find a 57-year-old man who was last seen in Leigh on Wednesday

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 17th Oct 2025, 07:57 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2025, 11:52 BST
Police say they are becoming “increasingly concerned” for a man who has been missing since Wednesday.

Shaun Murphy, 57, was last seen at 5.30pm on Wednesday at Butts Bridge in Leigh.

He is described as a white male, around 5ft 6in tall, with short blonde/grey hair which is shaved at the back and sides.

He has tattoos on both arms and a big butterfly tattoo on his right hand with the word “mum”.

Shaun has not been seen since Wednesday

When he was last seen, he was wearing a grey jumper, a thin black jacket with a hood, blue jeans and white trainers.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 2228 of October 15.

