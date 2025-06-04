Police are appealing for help to find a schoolgirl who has been missing for more than a week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bayan, 15, was last seen on Enstone, Skelmersdale, at 3.05pm on Tuesday, May 27.

Police have been looking for her since then, but so far their inquiries have been fruitless, so they appealing to the public for help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “We have carried out numerous inquiries to find her, including CCTV checks, speaking to her associates and other methods we have of trying to locate people, however these have not proved successful so far. That is why we are now asking for your help.

Police say Bayan has been missing since May 27

"Bayan is 5ft 5, slim and was last seen wearing black leggings, a large black overcoat and a black head scarf. She was possibly carrying a plastic bag.”

Bayan has links to Manchester.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call police on 999.

For non-immediate sightings, call 101 and quote log 976 of May 27.