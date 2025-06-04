Police ask for help in search for 15-year-old girl missing for eight days
Bayan, 15, was last seen on Enstone, Skelmersdale, at 3.05pm on Tuesday, May 27.
Police have been looking for her since then, but so far their inquiries have been fruitless, so they appealing to the public for help.
A police spokesman said: “We have carried out numerous inquiries to find her, including CCTV checks, speaking to her associates and other methods we have of trying to locate people, however these have not proved successful so far. That is why we are now asking for your help.
"Bayan is 5ft 5, slim and was last seen wearing black leggings, a large black overcoat and a black head scarf. She was possibly carrying a plastic bag.”
Bayan has links to Manchester.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call police on 999.
For non-immediate sightings, call 101 and quote log 976 of May 27.