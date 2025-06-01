An investigation has been launched after the discovery of a man’s body in Wigan woodland.

As Wigan Today reported yesterday, access to Borsdane Wood at Hindley was sealed off by police for the afternoon, and there were unsupported reports on social media that this was because there had been a fatality.

Greater Manchester Police has now issued a statement.

It reads: “Officers responded to a concern for welfare call just before 11.30am yesterday (Saturday May 31 2025) on Danes Avenue, where, sadly, a male was found to be deceased.

Police say the man's death is unexplained

"The cause of death is unexplained at this time, although we don’t believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

"His family have been informed and are being supported as we continue to make inquiries.”

Anyone within information is asked to ring police on 101.