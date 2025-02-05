A Wigan pupil is undergoing treatment after suffering a serious leg injury during a PE lesson.

The North West air ambulance was scrambled when Hawkley Hall High rang 999 on Wednesday February 5 although the casualty was eventually taken to Wigan Infirmary by road ambulance.

Paramedics were called to the Carr Lane school at around 9.45am and the medical helicopter was seen to land in fields nearby.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman said a child who had suffered an injury in an incident within the precincts of the school was transported to hospital by one of its vehicles.

He would not be drawn on the nature and severity of the injury, but said it was not an incident requiring police involvement, nor was it ongoing.

A message sent to parents by deputy headteacher John Fiddler read: “You may be aware we had reason to call an ambulance to school this morning.

"One of our students is receiving treatment for a leg injury sustained in a PE lesson.

"We are keeping in touch with their family and wish our student well.”

Age and gender details of the pupil have not been disclosed.