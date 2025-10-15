Residents of a Wigan home escaped unscathed after their house was set alight by a blazing vehicle nearby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services attended the blaze on Wakefield Crescent in Standish at around 10.10am on Wednesday October 15.

A vehicle had caught fire which had spread to nearby houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A vehicle fire spread to nearby homes

Nobody was injured as people self-evacuated before firefighters arrived.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At shortly after 10.10am on Wednesday (October 15), fire engines from Horwich, Wigan and Leigh fire stations plus support from colleagues at Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire on Wakefield Crescent, Standish.

“The incident involved a vehicle fire which spread to a house and the fascias and guttering of a neighbouring house. Firefighters used a jet and hose reels to extinguish the fire and make the area safe.

“Crews remain in attendance.”

Police were also at the scene controlling traffic but have reported that the flames have now been doused.