Plans are being made for an organised search for a well-known Wigan Athletic fan who has been missing since Wednesday.

Police have been looking for Darren Orme and say he was last seen at 6.30pm that day on Beech Hill Lane.

They appealed for help to find him on Thursday evening and have since scaled up their search.

Now, WAFC Travel and Supporters Club is organising a search on Sunday from The Brickmakers Arms, on Woodhouse Lane.

On X, it said: “Agreed with Darren's family & Harry from the Brickmakers. If Darren does not return by Sat evening, we are going to co-ordinate a search meeting at 9am Sunday morning from the Brickmakers. Split into groups to walk the canal, Haigh Hall, parks, the valley etc, hopefully find our mate.”

Darren is described as 6ft 3ins tall, of slim build, with short red/ginger hair.

When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, blue trainers, a navy blue Wigan Athletic jumper and black gilet coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7390, 0161 856 7969 or 101, quoting log number 2423 of March 6.