Search planned this weekend for missing Wigan Athletic fan Darren Orme
The 54-year-old has not been seen since the evening of Wednesday, March 5 and police and members of the public have been looking for him since.
Dozens of people turned out on Sunday for a search organised by WAFC Travel and Supporters Club and The Brickmakers Arms pub, on Woodhouse Lane.
Now, a group named Lancashire Technical Search and Rescue has announced it will hold a search at 10.30am on Saturday.
Volunteers are being asked to meet at the bridge on Stadium Way and wear yellow high-vis clothing.
Ashley McGiffin, a co-ordinator for Lancashire Technical Search and Rescue, wrote in a Facebook post: “We will be having a briefing of sorts shortly after 10.30.
“Anyone with drones please let us know and we will plan around when groups of people being around due to the safety measures and guidelines that you have to follow.
“If you have walking boots please wear them due to weather conditions and footing.”
The group has also set up a Facebook page called Search for Darren Orme, where people are sharing their suggestions on how to find Darren.
He is around 6ft 3in tall, of slim build with short red/ginger hair.
He was wearing blue jeans, blue trainers, a navy blue Wigan Athletic jumper and a three-quarter length blue Wigan Athletic jacket when he was last seen shortly before 9pm last Wednesday at the junction of Woodhouse Lane, Scot Lane and Beech Hill Lane.
Anyone with information about Darren’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 2423 of March 6.