It is now seven days since popular Wigan Athletic fan Darren Orme went missing, but his friends, family, police and the whole community remain hopeful that he will return safe and well.

The 54-year-old is well-known in Wigan, a regular visitor to the DW Stadium and often seen walking through Beech Hill for his morning newspaper.

He was last seen shortly before 9pm on Wednesday, March 5 at the junction of Woodhouse Lane, Scot Lane and Beech Hill Lane.

At that time, Darren, who is around 6ft 3in tall and of slim build, was wearing blue jeans, blue trainers, a navy blue Wigan Athletic jumper and a three-quarter length blue Wigan Athletic jacket.

But he has not been seen since and was reported as missing to the police the following day.

Ever since word spread that he was missing, the Wigan community has shown its support and done what it can to help.

Greater Manchester Police put an appeal on social media on Thursday evening and the post was shared thousands of times, with some people commenting to suggest places to look for Darren.

Some hoped that Darren would attend Saturday’s Latics match against Cambridge United, but unfortunately he did not go.

Darren Orme was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, March 5

With no sign of their “mate”, WAFC Travel and Supporters Club and The Brickmakers Arms pub, on Woodhouse Lane, organised a search on Sunday morning, which saw dozens of people out looking in a variety of areas for Darren.

His family posted on social media to “express our immense gratitude for the support shown today and the willingness for so many people to come out and spend the better part of their day helping us search for him”.

A statement from Wigan Warriors said the search “demonstrated how our community is able to pull together in times of need” and the club offered its thoughts to Darren’s loved ones.

Police vans parked off Scot Lane, one of the areas where teams have been searching for Darren Orme

Chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “Everyone in Wigan will know Darren – a familiar face seen each day walking up Beech Hill for his morning paper.

"Now, it’s our turn to show the strength of our community spirit and stand together in supporting his family and friends, hoping for a positive outcome.”

Latics players and back room staff were pictured yesterday with a new banner appealing for help in tracking down Darren, with Warriors following suit on Wednesday.

Flyers featuring the search for Darren are being distributed around the borough and appeals for help to find him are still being shared widely on social media, including by chart-topping Wigan band The Lathums and former Liverpool footballer and sports pundit Jamie Carragher.

Wigan Warriors appeal for help to find Darren Orme

Alongside the public’s efforts, police have been working hard to find Darren, with specialist search advisors, an underwater search team, police dogs and officers from Wigan police station all involved.

They have searched “extensive” areas, including the Leeds-Liverpool Canal and the River Douglas, close to where Darren was last seen.

On Tuesday evening, they said they “remain hopeful” of finding Darren and were working to retrace his last movements

Det Insp Lee Shaw said: “The number of people who have shared our appeals and are out looking for Darren shows how loved he is by the local community, and I would like to urge the public in continuing to share our appeals and information which may assist us.

“We would like to thank the local community for all their help so far. We know Darren is known to many in the area and we appreciate all the help from people who have joined the search over the past few days.”

While the search continues, Darren’s loved ones continue to hope for the best.

Missing Darren Orme

In a moving statement speaking directly to him, Steve, Ali, Ellie and Nathan said: “Darren, you're not in any trouble. We just want you home. We need you to know that we love you and we're here for you.

“Even though it may feel you have the world on your shoulders and you're under a lot of stress, you're not alone and the people of Wigan are right behind you.

“We will do anything we can to take this weight from you. We just want you safe, please come home to us.

“If anyone knows anything at all about his whereabouts, we implore you to contact the police immediately and help return Darren to us."

Harry Bristow, from The Brickmakers Arms, provided on update on Facebook on Wednesday morning, as the search for Darren moved into its seventh day.

He praised the “unbelievable support and awareness” from everyone who had helped in the search for Darren so far.

He said: “Today is now day seven of his disappearance and we remain hopeful.

“Since yesterday new message and extra vigilance by you all brings in fresh hope all the time. Please carry on with your unbelievable support and awareness. This gives so much emotional help and gratitude to the family of Darren.

“You people have been unbelievable in doing what you do.

“I speak to the family and police everyday they cannot believe how much help you people have given.”

It is clear that Wiganers are doing everything they can to find Darren – and they will not stop until he is found.

Anyone with information on Darren’s whereabouts, or with footage which may show Darren since he was reported missing, is being asked to call police on 0161 856 7390, 0161 856 7969 or 101, quoting log 2423 of March 6.