By Charles Graham
Published 4th Jun 2025, 08:26 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 08:36 BST

Two cars collided on a Wigan village road but thankfully no-one was hurt.

The vehicles crashed on Old Lane, Shevington, yesterday evening (Tuesday June 3) and it caused congestion for a short period.

Social media posts after the incident suggested that it had been a very serious one.

But a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said this morning: “We were called to reports of a collision between two cars on Old Lane, Shevington, at 8.30pm on June 3.

"There were no reports of injuries and the vehicles were moved to the side of the road to let traffic flow.”

