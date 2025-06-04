Shevington village car crash: occupants escape unscathed
Two cars collided on a Wigan village road but thankfully no-one was hurt.
The vehicles crashed on Old Lane, Shevington, yesterday evening (Tuesday June 3) and it caused congestion for a short period.
Social media posts after the incident suggested that it had been a very serious one.
But a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said this morning: “We were called to reports of a collision between two cars on Old Lane, Shevington, at 8.30pm on June 3.
"There were no reports of injuries and the vehicles were moved to the side of the road to let traffic flow.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.