Two cars collided on a Wigan village road but thankfully no-one was hurt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vehicles crashed on Old Lane, Shevington, yesterday evening (Tuesday June 3) and it caused congestion for a short period.

Social media posts after the incident suggested that it had been a very serious one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said this morning: “We were called to reports of a collision between two cars on Old Lane, Shevington, at 8.30pm on June 3.

"There were no reports of injuries and the vehicles were moved to the side of the road to let traffic flow.”