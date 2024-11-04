Police are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen in Wigan five days ago.

Krystal Lawley, 17, comes from Bromborough, on the Wirral, but was seen at Asda stores in Wigan and Billinge on Wednesday.

Police say they are carrying out extensive inquiries to find her.

She is 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with long auburn hair and blue eyes. She has a nose piercing and a red heart tattoo behind ear.

Krystal Lawley, 17, has been missing since Wednesday

Krystal was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms and a black sweatshirt and was carrying a black handbag.

She has links to Wirral, Liverpool, St Helens and Wigan.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police online here, call 101 or go to Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook or Twitter.