Three people hospitalised after car overturns on Wigan road
Three people have been taken to hospital after a car ended up on its roof near Haigh Woodland Park.
Emergency services were called to the incident at the junction of School Lane and Meadow Pit Lane at around 3pm on Wednesday July 3.
Traffic was blocked by the upturned vehicle and police soon after closed the road.
One ambulance was in attendance and three people were assessed at the scene.
They were all taken to Wigan Infirmary A&E for further checks.
A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service said that it appeared that no-one had been seriously injured.
The road remains closed from Bridge 63 at Red Rock Lane with police redirecting traffic.