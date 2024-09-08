A teenage boy has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a Wigan lake.

Police were called to concerns for a 15-year-old in the water at Scotmans Flash at around 3pm on Saturday (September 7).

Staff and members of the public pulled the boy out of the water, but despite the best efforts of them and emergency services, he died at the scene.

Staff at Scotman's Flash noticed the young man in the water

A social media post by Scotmans Flash said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of a young man at the flash earlier today.

“Our staff noticed the young man in the water and attempted to save him but were sadly unable to.

"We'd like to thank them for their courage and determination.

“Our thoughts are with the young man's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 3pm yesterday (Saturday September 7), officers were called over concerns for a 15-year-old male in the water at Scotmans Flash, Wigan.

“He was recovered from the water by members of the public but sadly, he passed away despite the best efforts of emergency services

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and his family are being supported by specialist officers at this time.”