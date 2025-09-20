Two pedestrians have been seriously hurt in a road collision involving a police car in Leigh.

Wigan Road was sealed off late last night after the crash, as the casualties – a man and a woman – were tended to at the scene and then taken to hospital.

It is usual for the Independent Office for Police Conduct to be brought in to investigate the circumstances of an incident like this. In the meanwhile Greater Manchester Police’s internal standards directorate has already been contacted.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene shortly after 9pm last night (Friday September 19).

A general view of Wigan Road in Leigh where the late night collision occurred

A GMP spokesperson said last night: “We are currently responding to a collision involving a police vehicle and two pedestrians which happened at 9.08pm this evening on Wigan Road, Leigh.

"The pedestrians – a woman and a man - have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"In line with normal procedure, referrals have been made to GMP’s Professional Standards Directorate.”