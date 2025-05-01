Unexpected power cut hits Wigan town centre

By Sian Jones
Published 1st May 2025, 08:17 BST
Around 63 homes and businesses in Wigan town centre have been left without power due to a damaged cable

The electricity supply to properties on King Street and Wallgate was lost at around 4am on Thursday May 1.

Engineers are currently on site and hope to have power restored to any affected properties by 9am this morning.

Those who require additional support should call Electricity North West on 105.

