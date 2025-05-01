Unexpected power cut hits Wigan town centre
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Around 63 homes and businesses in Wigan town centre have been left without power due to a damaged cable
The electricity supply to properties on King Street and Wallgate was lost at around 4am on Thursday May 1.
Engineers are currently on site and hope to have power restored to any affected properties by 9am this morning.
Those who require additional support should call Electricity North West on 105.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.