Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A relieved mum has thanked members of the community who helped to find her missing son.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The alarm was raised when the schoolboy went missing in Westleigh on Monday night.

Emergency services were called, with witnesses reporting the police helicopter was searching the area and drones were being used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boy’s mum shared a photograph of her son on social media as she appealed for help to find him.

Police were alerted when the boy went missing

People living in the area offered to help with the search and reported their sightings of him.

Fortunately, the boy was soon found safe and well.

A post by his mum on Westleigh Residents’ Association’s Facebook page said: “Just want to say a huge, huge thank you to everyone to messaged, called and commented on the post looking for my son.

“He is home safe and sound (although in a lot of trouble) and that’s all thanks to the comments on the post. I will remove the original post now as it has his details and face on, but just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone.

“He was found within 25 minutes of me putting the post on, and I couldn’t be more grateful.

“Thank you.”