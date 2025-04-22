Wigan borough mum 'couldn't be more grateful' for help to find missing son
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The alarm was raised when the schoolboy went missing in Westleigh on Monday night.
Emergency services were called, with witnesses reporting the police helicopter was searching the area and drones were being used.
The boy’s mum shared a photograph of her son on social media as she appealed for help to find him.
People living in the area offered to help with the search and reported their sightings of him.
Fortunately, the boy was soon found safe and well.
A post by his mum on Westleigh Residents’ Association’s Facebook page said: “Just want to say a huge, huge thank you to everyone to messaged, called and commented on the post looking for my son.
“He is home safe and sound (although in a lot of trouble) and that’s all thanks to the comments on the post. I will remove the original post now as it has his details and face on, but just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone.
“He was found within 25 minutes of me putting the post on, and I couldn’t be more grateful.
“Thank you.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.