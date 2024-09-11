Wigan family devastated after son's death

By Sian Jones
Published 11th Sep 2024, 07:57 BST

The family of a teenager who died in a Wigan lake are "devastated" by his death and want to raise awareness of the dangers of open water.A

Alex Crook got into difficulty after entering the water at Scotman’s Flash while he was out with friends on Saturday (September 7).

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the 15-year-old from Beech Hill sadly died a short time later.

Alex’s dad Neil Crook told the BBC that he had been in the water with friends on the canal side of the lake when he got into difficulty, and was not taking part in any arranged water sports activities

Alex Crook
Alex Crook
placeholder image
In a tribute he said his family were "all in shock" after the death of their much-loved son.

Mr Crook said Alex and his friends had been stood in the water at waist height, before moving into part of the lake which dropped off steeply.

He said there were no warning signs in the area where Alex was pulled from the water.

Flowers left at the scene where a 15-year-old boy died.
Flowers left at the scene where a 15-year-old boy died.

Greater Manchester Police found there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Mr Crook said he wanted to get a message out to other families about the dangers of open water.

He added: "It is not the first time something like this has happened".

A Crowdfunding page has been set up by Alex’s aunt Rachel Maron to help support his parents and raise money for the funeral.

It said: “I've set up this page to help my brother and Alex's mum after the devastating loss of their son.

“As you can imagine trying to sort a funeral for your 15-year-old son is something no-one should ever have to do.

“If this is the only I can do to help in anyway I can.”

It has now raised more than £4000.

