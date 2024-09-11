A Wigan family have issued a plea for help to save their beloved dog with a rare genetic disease.

Sophie Jones and Reece Stephens’s world fell apart when they noticed their cavalier cocker spaniel Chester’s breathing began to fail and rushed him to the emergency vets.

They were told he was in critical heart failure and had around 24 to 48 hours left to live.

The couple, who have a six-year-old son and a new-born baby girl, made the difficult decision to put Chester to sleep.

Sophie and Reece with their children and their dog Chester

However, the next morning he was bouncing round, so Sophie and Reece went to the vets for a second opinion.

Reece said: “We thought he was perfectly healthy and had just put on a little bit of weight.

"On the Saturday night his breathing started to go a bit strange, so we went to the emergency vets with him thinking he may have eaten something funny or something stuck.

Chester needs major heart surgery to save his life

"We got him a scan and the vet came back that he had heart failure and was going to die, he’s only just turned two, it was a massive shock.

"We made the decision to bring him home to see if he made it through the night and take him back to be euthanised the day after because he was that bad, we were all devastated.

"Then Chester did something which apparently less than five per cent of dogs can do and absorbed all the fluid around his heart and lungs, so we decided to go to another vets for a second opinion.”

Chester was diagnosed with Chylothorax Disease which is a rare, life-threatening condition caused by a build-up of milky white fatty lymphatic fluid in the chest.

He needs major heart surgery which can only be performed by a handful of surgeons.

Sophie and Reece have already maxed out their pet insurance and used their savings on vet fees.

Now they are trying to raise £15,000 for the operation, test and medication through a Gofundme page and a raffle.

Reece added: “There’s no treatment for it, which is really frustrating.

"He has to have surgery or the fluid will just build up again and he’ll die.

"We paid to get the fluid drained out of him so we have another two weeks maybe three before it happens again.

"We maxed out the pet insurance and our savings and we’ve got a four-week old baby as well.

"My children love the dog, my baby girl’s not got a chance to meet him properly yet.

"That weekend we were trying to feed a baby every four hours while the dog is dying on the couch and trying to explain everything to my little boy.

"The dog is 50 per cent himself but each day he is going to get worse as the fluid builds back up.

"Its a race against time, we could pay to get the fluid drained each time but its not ideal because he has to be put under and there is no guarantee he’d wake up.

"We said we’re not going to give up on him, he’s the best dog in the world.

"He fought through after we though he was going to die that’s why we can’t give up.”

To donate to the fundraiser visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-chester-our-dog-with-a-critical-heart-condition

To take part in the raffle search Sophie Jones on Facebook