Wigan flat fire: man rescued and treated for smoke inhalation
Crews from Wigan and Hindley were called to the flat on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, at about 3pm on Friday March 21 after receiving reports of blaze there.
Breaking in, firefighters wearing breathing gear found a man asleep in the home which was rapidly filling with fumes.
The cause of the fire has not been given.
But a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At around 3pm yesterday (Friday March 21), firefighters were called to reports of a fire at a domestic property on Ormskirk Road in Wigan.
“Three fire engines from Wigan and Hindley fire stations quickly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus, hose reels and a thermal imaging camera.
"A man was rescued from the property by fire service personnel and treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, before being transferred to the care of the North West Ambulance Service and taken to hospital.
“Crews left the scene around 4:20pm.”
The condition of the occupant is not known.
